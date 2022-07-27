Baltimore Attempted Murder Suspect Busted With Handgun, Jugs Of Suspected Crack Cocaine: PD

An attempted murder suspect has been arrested while in possession of a gun and drugs, authorities say.

Nathaniel Hope, 41, was taken into custody around 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 26 in the 1300 block of Division Street, according to Baltimore police.

Hope was allegedly identified as a suspect in an attempted murder on the same street on Monday, July 18, police said. He is accused of shooting at the victim, but was not successful in hitting him.

Detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun and 56 jugs of suspected crack cocaine in Hope's vehicle at the time of the arrest, investigators noted.

Hope has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, and various narcotic and handgun violations.

