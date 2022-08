A 14-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the back of the head in Baltimore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

On July 31, sometime before 5:15 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Lake Avenue, initial reports said.

A medic was requested and no further information was released, according to developing reports.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.