Attempted Murder Charge For Man Implicated In Fatal Maryland Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
Laquawn Mantel Foster
Laquawn Mantel Foster Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month, authorities say.

Laquawn Mantel Foster, 29, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 2100 block of West Fayette Street after the shooting several weeks earlier, according to Baltimore police.

Foster allegedly shot a 29-year-old man in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, police said.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with additional information to call 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

