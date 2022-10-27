ATF Completes Investigation Into Incendiary Fire That Killed Three Baltimore Firefighters

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has completed its investigation into a fire that killed three Baltimore City firefighters earlier this year.

In January, Baltimore Fire Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and EMS Kenny Lacayo were killed in a fire in a vacant row home in the 200 block of South Stricker Street in a blaze that was deemed “incendiary” by officials.

The deaths of the firefighters were ruled a homicide in April.

Since the fatal fire, ATF officials have been investigating, and the findings have now been turned over to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office for further review.

According to the ATF, the agency assesses which attorney’s office, be it local, state, or federal, has jurisdiction over the area of an incendiary fire. They then allow the attorneys to determine what charges and penalties should be filed.

“Our investigation is complete,” officials said in a statement released on Thursday, Oct. 27. “This case has been referred to the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.”

