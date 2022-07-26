Contact Us
Arrest Warrant Issued For Randallstown Man Shot By Wife After Child Molestation Allegations

Annie DeVoe
Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Washington D.C.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Washington D.C. Photo Credit: Image capture 2022 © 2022 Google

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Randallstown man shot by his wife in a Washington, DC hotel room after allegations that he molested children at her Owings Mills daycare, authorities say.

James Weems Jr., 57, was shot by his wife after he approached her when she confronted him about the allegations in the room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Monday, July 25, according to multiple reports.

At the time of the shooting, officials had already begun an investigation into the allegations after they were notified of the abuse earlier this month.

Weems remains hospitalized in police custody in Washington, DC pending extradition. He is facing multiple charges.

Families can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020. Parents can also consult this website for guidance in discussing potential abuse with their children.

