Arrest Made In Deadly Baltimore Shooting

A Baltimore man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old man, authorities announced.

City resident Dayqun Lawson, 23, is accused of shooting Jordan Braxton on the 5100 block of Dickey Hill Road around 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, police said.

Braxton was transported to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until he died the following day.

Lawson was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, and transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

