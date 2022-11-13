Arrest Made In Baltimore County Man's Murder: Police

Police in Baltimore County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of a 42-year-old man, they announced.

Elijah Sattler was being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center in the death of Tyran Caulk, county police said.

Sattler is facing a first-degree murder charge, robbery and a weapons offense in connection with the Saturday, Nov. 12 shooting on Berliner Place, authorities said.

Officers administered CPR on Caulk as medics were en route to the scene. Caulk was ultimately pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, his former classmates were hoping to organize a floral arrangement in his memory.

