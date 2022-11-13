Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Arrest Made In Baltimore County Man's Murder: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tyran Caulk
Tyran Caulk Photo Credit: Tyran Caulk Facebook

Police in Baltimore County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of a 42-year-old man, they announced.

Elijah Sattler was being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center in the death of Tyran Caulk, county police said.

Sattler is facing a first-degree murder charge, robbery and a weapons offense in connection with the Saturday, Nov. 12 shooting on Berliner Place, authorities said.

Officers administered CPR on Caulk as medics were en route to the scene. Caulk was ultimately pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, his former classmates were hoping to organize a floral arrangement in his memory.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.