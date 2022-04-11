Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old From Carroll County

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Geiger (left) and Maxx Geiger (right)
Christopher Geiger (left) and Maxx Geiger (right) Photo Credit: Maryland State Police (Facebook)

Maryland State Police have activated an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Carroll County, the department shared on Facebook.

Maxx Riley Geiger was last seen in Hampstead on Friday, April 8, MDSP said. Maxx may also be in the Westminster area, according to police.

Maxx is described as a White male, standing 5'3," and weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, police said. 

He is believed to been abducted by his father Christopher, who is described as While Male, standing six-feet tall, weighing 230 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are searching for his suspected vehicle, which is a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland tags DV15797. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-653-4236.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.