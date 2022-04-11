Amber Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old From Carroll County

Maryland State Police have activated an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Carroll County, the department shared on Facebook.

Maxx Riley Geiger was last seen in Hampstead on Friday, April 8, MDSP said. Maxx may also be in the Westminster area, according to police.

Maxx is described as a White male, standing 5'3," and weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes, police said.

He is believed to been abducted by his father Christopher, who is described as While Male, standing six-feet tall, weighing 230 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are searching for his suspected vehicle, which is a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland tags DV15797. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-653-4236.

