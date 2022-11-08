Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen

Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say.

Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police.

Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly not currently braided.

It is unknown what Greene was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

