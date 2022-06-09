Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult In Baltimore

Zak Failla
James Hudson
James Hudson Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

Seen him?

An alert was issued by police in Baltimore as they attempt to locate a person reported missing who may be in need of medical attention.

James Hudson, 62, was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Officials noted that Hudson has mental health disorders and may be in the Baltimore City area.

No other descriptive information was provided by the agency.

Anyone with information regarding Hudson or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department by calling 911 or (410) 307-2020.

