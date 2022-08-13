Contact Us
Police & Fire

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

Annie DeVoe
Shareef Muse
Shareef Muse Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say.

Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators in Baltimore. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

