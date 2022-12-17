$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder

Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say.

Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police.

Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to find those responsible for the murder of Reed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

