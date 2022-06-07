7 Shot, 2 Dead In Baltimore Shootings Less Than Hour Apart

Police responded to a quadruple shooting in a sleepy neighborhood in northeast Baltimore Tuesday evening, June 7. Less than an hour later, authorities received reports of a triple shooting just a few miles away.

The first shooting happened in the 5500 block of Plainview Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when a gunman approached a group of four men sitting outside a house and opened fire, Baltimore Police Major Steve Hohman told news cameras. A 22-year-old man died at the scene, and first responders rushed an 18-year-old man to John Hopkins Hospital where he died later that evening, WMAR reported. Police expect the two other men who were also shot to survive, Hohman added.

Major Hohman said his investigators were working the scene Tuesday night, but it was too early to suggest any possible motive.

Mayor Brandon Scott, who lived in that neighborhood at one point, was also at the scene. He said this type of violent crime is alien to the people who live there.

“They believe in their neighborhood, and to have someone just cowardly come and shoot four people, disturbing that peace, for whatever reason it is, just shows you that no matter where you are — this is a neighborhood that I lived in — that people still want to resort to violence to resolve any dispute and any type of conflict,” Scott said at the impromptu press conference.

As officers were investigating that shooting, a report of another one came in 45 minutes later about two miles away, CBS 13 reported. A gunman shot three men in the 3100 block of Chesterfield Avenue at 7:15 p.m., police told the news station.

Not many details were available, but police told reporters that they found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds and took them to a hospital for treatment. A third man showed up at an area hospital on his own later that evening, the Baltimore Sun said. Police did not release any information on the men's conditions.

Police have not speculated if these shootings are related.

