60-Year-Old DC Man Stabbed Dead

The victim killed in a morning stabbing has been identified as a Southeast D.C man, authorities say.

Orlando Murphy, 60, was found with stab wounds on the 3600 block of Brothers Place around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, Metropolitan Police say.

Murphy was pronounced dead on the scene. A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone that can provide information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

