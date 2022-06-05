5-Year-Old Killed In Maryland Hit-And-Run In Harford County: Police

A 5-year-old boy was killed, and a 35-year-old man injured, in a recent hit-and-run in Harford County, authorities said.

Troopers found Trayln Marnell Sanders, 5, and James Marnell Sanders, 35, suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Maryland Route 24 and Edgewood Road in Edgewood around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, May 5, reports Maryland State Police.

The pair was trying to cross Route 24 when they were struck by a Toyota Rav4, police said. Investigators do not believe they attempted to cross at the crosswalk, reports officials.

Trayln was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, James was airlifted by Maryland State Police to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries, according to authorities.

The driver of the Toyota, Corey James Maddox Jr., 30, of Edgewood, fled the scene. Maddox was located a short time later and transported to the Bel Air Barrack for questioning, police say.

This case remains under investigation and will be updated as the story develops.

