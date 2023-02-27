Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

40 Minutes Apart: Baltimore Homicides Leave Two Dead On Same Day

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore PD
Baltimore PD Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A pair of Baltimore shootings left two people dead in the span of approximately 40 minutes on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The first happened just before 5:55 p.m. on the 5500 block of Bowley's Lane, where police found three men ages 18, 19 and 21, having suffered gunshot wounds, city police said.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by Baltimore City medics, while the other two victims were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

A suspect was spotted by police but was too far for capture, authorities said.

Then, just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue, where they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where despite medical professionals’ efforts, and pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.