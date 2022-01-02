4 Dead After Head-On Crash In Maryland: Police

Four people were killed and one was injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Hartford County, according to police.

Mary Yvonne Mejia, 54, died after attempting to pass another vehicle in her Toyota Rav4 and crashing into a Honda Civic on U.S. Route 1 at Rock Spring Road in Bel Air on Jan. 31 just before 1:40 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

Mejia's car rolled on its side and caught fire, state troopers pulled her out along with two other victims. One of the other passengers in the Toyota, Mary Catherine Blosse, 73 was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims in the Toyota, Mejia and a 53-year-old female, were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Mejia later died at Shock Trauma.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda, Craig Charles Faunce, 34, and Allison Mae Faunce, 35, both of Joppa were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

