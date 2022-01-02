Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: ALERT: Bomb Threats Reported At Multiple Universities In Maryland And DC
Police & Fire

4 Dead After Head-On Crash In Maryland: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

Four people were killed and one was injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Hartford County, according to police.

Mary Yvonne Mejia, 54, died after attempting to pass another vehicle in her Toyota Rav4 and crashing into a Honda Civic on U.S. Route 1 at Rock Spring Road in Bel Air on Jan. 31 just before 1:40 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

Mejia's car rolled on its side and caught fire, state troopers pulled her out along with two other victims. One of the other passengers in the Toyota, Mary Catherine Blosse, 73 was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims in the Toyota, Mejia and a 53-year-old female, were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. Mejia later died at Shock Trauma.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda, Craig Charles Faunce, 34, and Allison Mae Faunce, 35, both of Joppa were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.