29-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Early Morning Baltimore Shooting

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore early this morning, authorities say.

The 29-year-old victim was reportedly shot shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the 3000 block of Pinewood, according to Baltimore police.

First responders were able to transport the victim to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Northeast District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone that has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410)396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

