2 People Injured In Friday Afternoon Baltimore Shooting: Police (DEVELOPING)

Two people have been injured in an afternoon shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded for the reported shooting in the 500 block of South Charles Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Baltimore City Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male and an unidentified adult male both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, no word yet on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

