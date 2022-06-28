2 Fires, 1 Week: Baltimore Area Row Home Blazes Cause Concern

Baltimore City residents have become increasingly concerned as a vacant rowhome continues to catch fire, reports WMAR2 News.

The rowhome at 1038 W. Franklin Street caught fire around 3:30 a.m., Monday, June 27, making it the second time the residence has reportedly gone up in flames in the last week, with the adjoining one catching fire last December.

The property had a license as an owner unoccupied property last year, and was reportedly purchased earlier this month by a pair from Silver Spring for $28,000.

To read the full story from WMAR2 News, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.