Baltimore Daily Voice
2 Fires, 1 Week: Baltimore Area Row Home Blazes Cause Concern

Annie DeVoe
W. Franklin Fire
W. Franklin Fire Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

Baltimore City residents have become increasingly concerned as a vacant rowhome continues to catch fire, reports WMAR2 News. 

The rowhome at 1038 W. Franklin Street caught fire around 3:30 a.m., Monday, June 27, making it the second time the residence has reportedly gone up in flames in the last week, with the adjoining one catching fire last December. 

The property had a license as an owner unoccupied property last year, and was reportedly purchased earlier this month by a pair from Silver Spring for $28,000. 

To read the full story from WMAR2 News, click here.

