19-Year-Old Fatally Shot In The Chest In Northeast Baltimore: Police

A 19-year-old male has died in a recent northeast Baltimore shooting, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.