17-Year-Old Killed In Double Shooting In Baltimore's Inner Harbor Over Memorial Day Weekend

A 17-year-old has died in a double shooting that happened in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the area of East Pratt Street and Light Street around 7:34 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to Baltimore Police.

Responding officers found two 17-year-old victims, one male and one female, who were shot in the chest. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment where the male victim died shortly after, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

