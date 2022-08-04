Contact Us
15-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Baltimore County Hit-And-Run: Police

David Cifarelli
The suspected vehicle
A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in a recent hit-and-run in Baltimore County, and police are looking for the identified vehicle, authorities said.

The teenager was struck while was crossing Liberty Road at the intersection of Old Court Road after getting off an MTA bus around 5 a.m. on April 7, Baltimore County Police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

The vehicle that struck the teenager was a 2013-2015 silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu, police said. It has damage to the passenger side front quarter panel and is also missing its outer grill in the area of the fog lamp. 

The car also has a moon roof, dark-tinted windows and an unidentifiable round sticker on the passenger rear window. The car was traveling westbound when it struck the teenager, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact police 410-887-5396.

