Police & Fire

1 Person Dead, 2 People Hospitalized In Separate Early Evening Shootings: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

One person is dead and two other people are in the hospital in two separate shootings that happened before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18, authorities said.

The first shooting took place in the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue around 5:08 p.m., Baltimore City Police said.

Officers called to the scene found one male, 21, and one female, 29, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting occurred in the 800 block of Aisquith Street around 5:23 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Responding officers found a 53-year-old male suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Police did not release any information about if the two incidents were related but continue to investigate both.

Anyone with information regarding the first incident is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2466. Anyone with information regarding the second incident is asked to call 410-396-2100. People can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

