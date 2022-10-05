Contact Us
Return to your home site

Person Critically Injured In Prince George's Motorcycle Crash: Police
1 Dead, 3 Injured In Afternoon Baltimore Shooting: Police

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

One person is dead and three others are injured following an afternoon shooting in east Baltimore, authorities said. 

Officers found an unresponsive 25-year-old-male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Rose Street around 1:33 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, according to police. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

A 27-year-old female and a 27-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were also found on the scene. 

Officers were advised that a fourth victim, a 40-year-old male, had shown up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, say police. The other three victims were transported to an area hospital as well, officials say.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

