PERP WALK: Teen Accused Of Killing T-Mobile Worker During Robbery In Baltimore

Police investigators in Baltimore marched a 14-year-old murder suspect right into his new life behind bars.

The teen being booked in Baltimore.
The teen being booked in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
Late on Thursday, May 4, police apprehended one of the suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Fabian Sanchez-Gonzalez during a hostile armed robbery gone wrong last month.

The teen was taken to Central Book on Thursday night and charged with first-degree murder.

His apprehension came hours after 18-year-old Baltimore resident Arthur McFadden was arrested for his role in the fatal botched robbery.

Two men came bursting into T-Mobile in the 2500 block of Boston Street during the afternoon of Sunday, April 30 brandishing guns and demanding customers’ property.

During the incident one of them shot Sanchez-Gonzalez, who was rushed to Johns Hopkins at Bayview for treatment and evaluation, but died the two days later on Tuesday, May 2.

No information about either teen's initial court appearance was announced.  

