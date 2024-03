Officers responded to the shooting report near Hillsway Avenue and Saturn Court in Parkville around 4:45 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.