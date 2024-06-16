One Killed, One Critically Injured By Driver In Overnight Baltimore Crash: Police

Officers were called at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 to the 3400 block of Garrison Boulevard, where they were met by two people who were struck by a vehicle.

According to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson, the driver was heading east on Garrison Boulevard when it struck the two men, who were rushed to an area hospital, where one died and the other was listed in critical, but stable condition on Sunday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.