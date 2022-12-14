Real Estate Mogul Slain At Baltimore Investment Property He Posted Facebook Video About

An aspiring real estate mogul hoping to make a difference in Baltimore was gunned down at a potential investment property, loved ones say.

Jalil Rashad George was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at a home on the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue, as reported by WMAR2News.

Last July, George and his business partner posted a video to Facebook discussing the project and their excitement.

"Jalil was an aspiring real estate mogul who did everything right," reads a GoFundMe page that had raised $11,300 as of Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"He inspired many people along his journey. Jalil was fearless, ambitious, and the true definition of a young black king."

A vigil for George brought more than 150 to Western School of Technology last weekend, WBALTV reports.

It wasn't clear if any arrests had been made.

Click here to donate.

