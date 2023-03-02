Jody LeCornu's Killer Still On The Loose 27 Years After She Fought For Her Life

Police are asking for the public's help finding answers after a Maryland woman's murder has been left unsolved for nearly 30 years.

In the early morning hours of March 2, 1996, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department found 23-year-old Joann “Jody” Elizabeth LeCornu suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6300 block of York Road.

Investigators determined that LeCornu had gone out to visit the Mount Washington Tavern and the Curb Shoppe Bar before her life was cut short 27-years-ago.

After leaving the Curb Shoppe Bar, LeCornu drove to the Drumcastle Shopping Center on York Road, where a suspect approached her in her vehicle. It is unknown how long the suspect lingered near her vehicle or if he had any interaction with LeCornu before shooting her in the back while she was inside her car.

After being shot, LeCornu fought for her life and drove to the York Road Plaza across the street with the suspect following close behind, robbing her when her vehicle came to a stop.

The suspect took off southbound on York Road in a white BMW.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man with a stocky build who was wearing a drab or green-colored army or camouflage-style coat.

The suspect was never identified, with LeCornu's case cold still looming 27 years later on the anniversary of her murder.

Detectives believe that someone knows something about this case, and are asking anyone with any information to come forward to help bring LeCornu's case to justice.

Regardless of how insignificant you may think it is, please contact Baltimore County Police Homicide detectives at 410-887-3943 or 410-307-2020 with any information. Callers may remain anonymous.

