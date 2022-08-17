Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Obituaries

Community Celebrates Life Of 'Beloved City Of Laurel Police Department Employee'

Annie DeVoe
Clifton Noland
Clifton Noland Photo Credit: City of Laurel Police Department

A Maryland community is mourning the loss of one of their own after the passing of a City of Laurel Police Department employee, officials say.

Communications Specialist Clifton F. Noland, 65, was surrounded by loved ones as he passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Aug. 16, the City of Laurel Police Department announced.

Noland was raised in Glen Burnie and served as a beloved City of Laurel police dispatcher for 19 years before retiring in 2020, according to the department. 

Noland was a loving husband, father, and grandfather of triplets. "He will be greatly missed by the community he graciously served." 

