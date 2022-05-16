Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: MD Teen Felon Under House Arrest Runs Out Of Gas In PA Driving Stolen Car: Police
Obituaries

Baltimore Teen With A 'Heart Of Gold' Allegedly Shot Over Sneakers, Watch After His Prom

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Jasmine Brunson Jr., "Jay"
Jasmine Brunson Jr., "Jay" Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A teenage boy was allegedly shot and killed over his clothes near his home after attending his junior prom in Baltimore last week, reports NBC 11.  

Jasmine "Jay" Brunson Jr., 18, was shot and killed at an afterparty in an Airbnb on the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue around 3:37 a.m. Friday, May 13, according to Baltimore Police He was allegedly shot over his sneakers and watch, according to Say Cheese TV.

"Baltimore teen Jasmine Brunson JR was k*lled after his prom," Say Cheese TV's Instagram post reads. "Many believe he was targeted for his watch & sneakers." So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Jay's aunt created a GoFundMe to raise money to support funeral costs, and in it she said Jay was "a good kid" who had a multitude of interests. 

"He got good grades and had a heart of gold," the campaign reads. "He loved his family like none other." People can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.