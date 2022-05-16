Baltimore Teen With A 'Heart Of Gold' Allegedly Shot Over Sneakers, Watch After His Prom

A teenage boy was allegedly shot and killed over his clothes near his home after attending his junior prom in Baltimore last week, reports NBC 11.

Jasmine "Jay" Brunson Jr., 18, was shot and killed at an afterparty in an Airbnb on the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue around 3:37 a.m. Friday, May 13, according to Baltimore Police He was allegedly shot over his sneakers and watch, according to Say Cheese TV.

"Baltimore teen Jasmine Brunson JR was k*lled after his prom," Say Cheese TV's Instagram post reads. "Many believe he was targeted for his watch & sneakers." So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Jay's aunt created a GoFundMe to raise money to support funeral costs, and in it she said Jay was "a good kid" who had a multitude of interests.

"He got good grades and had a heart of gold," the campaign reads. "He loved his family like none other." People can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

