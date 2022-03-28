Baltimore Firefighter Preston Coddington Dies Suddenly

The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Preston Coddington, an EMT and firefighter, died suddenly on March 18, according to his obituary. His department said that he was involved in an off-duty vehicle crash.

"Preston loved large," reads a GoFundMe page launched for his family. "He embodied goodness." Coddington was also a tattoo artist and motorcyclist.

More than $45,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Monday, March 28.

Preston was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Coddington.

He is survived by his wife Sarah E. Coddington (nee Cathcart); children Isaiah K. Coddington and Charlotte E. Coddington; mother Clara E. Coddington (nee Sweitzer), his stepfather Carl W. Lee, his half-brother Randy W. Sweitzer and his uncle Artie L. Sweitzer.

Internment was at the George Cemetery in Swanton.

