Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Obituaries

Baltimore Firefighter Preston Coddington Dies Suddenly

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore City Firefighter Preston Coddington is survived by his wife, Sarah, and children, Isaiah K. Coddington and Charlotte E. Coddington.
Baltimore City Firefighter Preston Coddington is survived by his wife, Sarah, and children, Isaiah K. Coddington and Charlotte E. Coddington. Photo Credit: Baltimore City FD/GoFundMe photo

The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Preston Coddington, an EMT and firefighter, died suddenly on March 18, according to his obituary. His department said that he was involved in an off-duty vehicle crash.

"Preston loved large," reads a GoFundMe page launched for his family. "He embodied goodness." Coddington was also a tattoo artist and motorcyclist. 

More than $45,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Monday, March 28.

Preston was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Coddington.

He is survived by his wife Sarah E. Coddington (nee Cathcart); children Isaiah K. Coddington and Charlotte E. Coddington; mother Clara E. Coddington (nee Sweitzer), his stepfather Carl W. Lee, his half-brother Randy W. Sweitzer and his uncle Artie L. Sweitzer. 

Internment was at the George Cemetery in Swanton.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.