Obituaries

Baltimore Area Mom Stacey Pryor Dies Suddenly, 42

Annie DeVoe
Stacey Pryor
Stacey Pryor Photo Credit: Stacey Pryor Facebook

Stacey Lynn Pryor died suddenly on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was 42 years old.

Stacey was a beloved and devoted mother of two with a "heart bigger than life itself," says Ashely Swaggerty. She was a caring pet owner, a cherished grandmother of two, and a loving sister and daughter, states her obituary.

She was beloved at Southside Diner, with dozens of adoring tributes having been left by patrons and loved ones. She will be dearly missed. 

Donations to support the Pryor family can be made here and link to her full obituary can be visited here.

