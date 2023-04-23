No Stars: Uber Passenger Verbally, Physically Assaults Driver In Baltimore County: State Police

Eduardo Castillo, 30, took an Uber driver through the ringer on Friday, April 21, allegedly smoking drugs and essentially taking his victim hostage during a treacherous trek from Pennsylvania into Baltimore until his mother saved the day.

The trail of tears (and other things), began shortly before 4 p.m. on on Friday, when Maryland State Police investigators from the Golden Ring Barrack received an emergency 911 call regarding a driver in a 2012 Hyundai Accent who was being held against his will after picking up a passenger.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that the driver - whose name is not being released - picked up Castillo in York, Pennsylvania, and took him to several locations before heading into Baltimore City.

During the ride, it is alleged that Castillo took the driver’s phone several times while also sitting in the front passenger seat and smoking an undisclosed illegal substance. He was also reportedly yelling at him and hitting him in the head as he drove.

Fearing for his own life, police say that the driver was able to send a single text message to his mother to ask her to call for help, prompting the 911 call. A BOLO was issued for the Uber driver’s vehicle and it was ultimately traced to the northbound lanes of I-83 in the area of York Road.

Responding troopers said that Castillo showed signs of impairment, and illegal drugs were found inside the vehicle. Castillo was arrested without incident and the driver was taken by paramedics to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center for possible exposure to a controlled dangerous substance during the Uber ride.

Castillo, who has no fixed address, was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

False imprisonment;

“Other related drug charges.”

He was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment and evaluation and later taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center. He has since been released after his initial appearance with a district court commissioner.

