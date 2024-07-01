Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue in Parkville to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

Police say that the officer called to the scene heard gunshots fired inside the home and a woman screaming, and when officers then approached the area, screams could be were heard inside the home coming from Maxine Redfern, 48.

As officers positioned themselves around the home, additional shots were fired and more screaming could be heard coming from the residence.

Investigators said that 52-year-old Arnel Redfern then opened the front door and fired a weapon, prompting three officers to return fire, killing the man.

Both Redferns were pronounced dead at the scene after officers provided first aid following the shootings, and a handgun was recovered from the man.

According to the AG's report, Maxine Redfern filed for divorce months before the incident, though the two continued to live together in Parkville, where police were frequently called.

Approximately a month before the incident, she also filed for and was grated a protective order against her estranged husband.

"In the course of our ongoing investigation, new information acquired from the forensic examination of ballistic evidence has revealed that a bullet fired by the officers during their exchange of gunfire with Redfern struck the woman," according to investigators.

"The information also confirmed that Ms. Redfern was struck multiple times by gunfire from the firearm used by Mr. Redfern."

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later confirmed that both Redferns' deaths were caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Following the shooting, the Baltimore County Police officers involved in the shooting were identified by the AG's Independent Investigations Division as Officer Burns, Officer Langley, 22-year veterans of the agency, and Officer Schanberger, an 8-year veteran.

None of them will face charges.

"After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that none of the officers involved in the fatal shooting committed a crime under Maryland law," investigators said.

"Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division's full report can be found here.

