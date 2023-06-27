Nine Lives: Cat Recovering After Being Thrown Out Of Car On I-95 In MD

On Sunday night, members of the Baltimore City Animal Control were called to the Fort McHenry tunnel on I-95, where they found a petrified cat who was darting around honking traffic as cars zoomed past and around him, as he had no place to seek shelter.

The tunnel was temporarily shut down by the Maryland Transportation Authority, who were able to trap Hilton in a makeshift crate they made out of a box until Animal Control and members of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) could come make the save and take the spooked cat into custody.

Hilton is now safe after being examined by the BARCS medical team and now is recovering both mentally and physically.

“Thankfully, Hilton is in good shape besides some abrasions on his face and paw pads,” they said. “He was understandably nervous during intake, but he was a very good boy for his exam while our vet staff showed him what it’s like to be loved and cared for.”

Moving forward, Hilton will be monitored and will receive daily treatment while he injuries heal. It is expected that he could be put up for adoption along the way once he is back to 100 percent.

"We don’t know what happened in Hilton’s past leading up to the tunnel, but we are grateful that he has now found safety at BARCS," his caretakers added.

Those interested in donating to the shelter, which takes care of upwards of 10,000 animals each year can do so here.

