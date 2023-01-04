Contact Us
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore Police Department
Baltimore Police Department Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say.

The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.

Officials were able to transport the victim to the hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

