Wendy's Offering Free Food For A Year At Remodeled Maryland Locations

Wendy's fans in Maryland are in for a great treat as the fast food chain offers free meals to customers who dine at their newly remodeled locations, officials say.

The first 100 customers to dine at the remodeled Baltimore and Anne Arundel County locations will receive free food for a year, according to the Wendy's officials.

The current eligible locations are listed here:

Owing Mills at 9243 Lakeside Boulevard opening June 18

Mountain Road at 8098 Edwin Raynor Boulevard opening July 16

Marley at 7905 Ritchie Highway opening Aug. 6

Multiple renovations will be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new and improved look.

Some improvements include Wi-Fi bars and lounge seating, and new beverage dispensers with a modern and contemporary design.

