Two Men Murdered In Dorchester County: Police

Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

Two men were found murdered in Dorchester County, according to police.

On Jan. 25, shortly before midnight investigators responded to the 800 block of Park Lane in Cambridge, upon their arrival two deceased men were located inside a building, Maryland State Police said.

Police are investigating their murder as a homicide and their bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Their identifies have not been released at this time. An investigation into the homicide continues as police search for a suspect.

