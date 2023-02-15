Two Children Found Shot In Baltimore Overnight: Police

Two young teens are recovering after being attacked in Baltimore overnight, authorities say.

A 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were found suffering from gunshot wounds after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

The teens were reportedly shot in the area of the 800 block of Aisquith Street.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.