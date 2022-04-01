Contact Us
Breaking News: 3 Dead In Crash With Snowplow In Maryland
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Motorists Stranded On I-95 In VA For 20 Hours Due To Snow

Joe Gomez
Traffic Jam on I-95
Traffic Jam on I-95 Photo Credit: Lady TruckerT Twitter

Motorists on I-95 in Virginia were stranded on the highway for more than 20 hours due to the major snowstorm that hit on Monday, Jan. 3.

Some drivers ran out of gas and were forced to spend the night on the highway with no bathrooms in sight and temperatures almost dropping down into the teens.

"Good morning from I95 in Virginia," writes Jim DeFede on Twitter.  "Where I have been trapped in my car for more than 20 hours.  I’m not sure but I think I now qualify for Virginia residency. "

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to bring supplies to stranded drivers or help guide them to nearby interchanged on I-95 where they can access alternate routes.

