Thousands In Maryland Without Power Following Overnight Storm

More than 20,000 Maryland customers are still in the dark after storms rolled through the region, bringing whipping winds, toppling trees, and downing power lines and wires overnight.

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews worked through the night to make repairs and restore power to thousands, though as of 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the utility company was still reporting 901 outages that were impacting 20,548 of its 1,323,723 Maryland customers.

At the peak of the storm, nearly 60,000 Maryland residents were without power, according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

A breakdown of power outages in Maryland, by county, on Friday morning, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric:

Anne Arundel : 85 outages impacting 1,709 customers;

: 85 outages impacting 1,709 customers; Baltimore : 289 outages impacting 5,485 customers;

: 289 outages impacting 5,485 customers; Baltimore City : 420 outages impacting 11,861 customers;

: 420 outages impacting 11,861 customers; Calvert : 4 outages impacting 14 customers; Carroll: 21 outages impacting 107 customers;

: 4 outages impacting 14 customers; Carroll: 21 outages impacting 107 customers; Harford : 48 outages impacting 761 customers;

: 48 outages impacting 761 customers; Howard : 32 outages impacting 257 customers;

: 32 outages impacting 257 customers; Montgomery : 6 outages impacting 40 customers;

: 6 outages impacting 40 customers; Prince George’s: 8 outages impacting 8 customers.

No estimated time of complete restoration has been provided by the company.

