Texas Man Gets Prison Time For Threatening Maryland Doctor Over COVID-19 Vaccine

The man who threatened a Maryland doctor who publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine after tracking down his personal information will spend time in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced.

Aubrey, Texas resident Scott Eli Harris, 52, was sentenced to six months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release after threatening the doctor in Maryland, according to US Attorney Erek Barron.

“While we are all entitled to our own opinion, no one has the right to threaten the life of someone because of race, national origin, or because of holding different views,” Barron said after the sentencing.

“Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to Harris’ plea agreement, he admitted to sending a threatening message from his cellphone to a Maryland doctor - that has not been named - who had been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Harris’ message included violent statements including “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” according to prosecutors.

The message also referenced the doctor’s Asian-American race and national origin.

“Threats of violence, especially those driven by racial animus and misguided beliefs concerning the COVID-19 pandemic will not be tolerated,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said. “Members of our Asian American Pacific Islander communities should never have to live in fear of violence because of their race or national origin.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski added: “Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to those who threaten or take violent action based on belief or ideology and breaks the law, that the FBI will enforce the rule of law.”

