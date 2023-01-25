Teacher At All-Boy's Private School Fired For 'Inappropriate Behavior' Toward Students: Reports

A middle school teacher at a private all-boys school in North Baltimore has been fired after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with students outside of school, according to multiple reports.

Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann was reportedly fired after school officials learned of multiple reports of his physical behavior toward students, the reports continue.

An email about his termination was sent out to alumni and alumni parents. The email did not specify anything about the behavior or when it took place. Gilman officials have allegedly reported the matter to Child Protective Services and are advising anyone else wishing to report interactions to contact the school or CPS at 410-887-8463.

Past abuse at the school made headlines in 2021, alleging sexual abuse from at least two teachers from the 1950s until 2009, reports Local Today.

Those allegations included graphic details of the acts that took place in a teacher's home, including massages, fondling, and the tying of students' hands and feet, the outlet continued.

Bendann graduated from Gilman in 2003 and returned as a social studies teacher in 2007.

