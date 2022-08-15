Tax Free Week Starts In Maryland For Qualifying Items Under $100

Grab your bags, it's time to go shopping!

From Sunday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 21, Maryland shoppers can enjoy tax-free purchases for qualifying clothing and footwear priced $100 or less and the first $40 of backpack purchases, right in time for back-to-school shopping.

Qualifying purchases include items intended for everyday wear, such as shoes, shirts, and pants priced under $100 each.

Accessories, even if under $100, are not exempt, as well as clothing designed for protective use such as football pads.

A vendor may also absorb all or any part of the sales tax on a retail sale and pay that tax on behalf of the buyer. However, the vendor must separately state the tax from the sales price at the time of the sale to the customer.

If the vendor absorbs all or any part of the tax on the sale, the vendor shall pay the tax with the return that covers the period in which the vendor makes the sale.

Coupons or sales through the store may be used to bring an item's price down to under $100 to qualify for the exemption. Third-party coupons do not count toward the exemption if the item is over $100.

A list of exempt and taxable items is available on the Comptroller’s Website at www.marylandtaxes.gov, or by calling the Taxpayer Service Section at 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland or toll-free 1-800-MD TAXES.

