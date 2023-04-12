Suspected Gunman In Critical Condition After Shootout With Victim

Baltimore police are investigating several shootings that occurred overnight throughout the city.

Police were first called to a shooting around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of the shooting but no victim.

During their investigation, police were notified that a 31-year-old walk-in victim was suffering gunshot wounds to his lower back.

Police arrived at the hospital and determined that the victim was shot in the same area they were investigating. The victim was stabilized but is still in serious condition.

No information on potential suspects or motives has been released.

Several hours later around 12:30 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers received several calls about a shooting in the 1000 block of Wildwood Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene and located evidence of a shooting but could not find any victims. Police were then called to the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue where they met with a 27-year-old man who admitted to being a part of the shooting.

Investigators say that the man was involved in an altercation before the other man pulled out a gun and began firing at him.

The 27-year-old man then returned fire with a legally possessed handgun.

Police were then called to the area of Wheeler Avenue at Franklin Street where they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot inside a vehicle. Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police later determined that the victim inside the vehicle was the other shooter involved in the Wildwood Parkway shooting. Charges are currently pending in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.