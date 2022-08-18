Suspect Sentenced For 'Brutal Attack' Outside Minimart On Busy Downtown Baltimore Street

A man has admitted to fatally beating a man in front of the Downtown Minimart in Baltimore back in 2020, authorities say.

Alante Batson pleaded guilty to the beating that killed Dionte Green on the 200 block of W Lexington Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, according to the State's Attorney of Baltimore City.

He was sentenced to life in prison, suspending all but 40 years followed by five years of probation, a judge announced.

Officers found Green unresponsive on the street that November evening with injuries to his head, according to prosecutors. He was rushed to the hospital where he entered a coma and succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 2, 2020.

"The brutal attack on this victim on a busy downtown street is appalling and unacceptable. I commend ASA Hanna for delivering justice for Mr. Green and his family. I hope those considering violence as a solution to their problems recognize that life-altering consequences will be imminent, " said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The victim was in front of “Downtown Minimart,” with two other men, one being Batson.

Green walked with Batson and the unknown man to the 200 block of Lexington Street where Citiwatch cameras showed that they were the only three individuals on the street before the camera rotated away, police said.

When the camera rotated back around, Green was on the ground, laying on his back, and not moving.

The camera then showed Batson and the unknown man shaking hands before they walked away to the unit block of North Howard Street.

An autopsy was performed on Green where his cause of death was officially ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head, according to officials.

On Feb. 20, 2021, Batson was taken in to be questioned by police, where he admitted his involvement in the homicide.

Batson admitted that he and a friend walked with Green away from the store and that the friend then punched Green in the face before Batson himself punched Green in the face.

Once Green fell to the ground, the unidentified friend continued to kick him, officials said.

Batson also admitted to taking Green's cell phone and credit card, using it to withdraw about $400.

