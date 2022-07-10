Student Pilot From Hanover Hospitalized With Serious Injuries In Virginia Plane Crash

A teenage flight student from Maryland suffered serious injuries and his instructor was killed in a crash on Thursday at the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport in Virginia.

Hanover resident Ayomide Oyebode, 18, and Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg, Virginia were involved in a crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Newport News during takeoff, police said.

A third teen whose name was not released was also hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, according to reports.

The initial investigation determined that the student was flying with his instructor in a small plane when it crashed, killing Ljungman.

According to WTKR, the investigation by state police in accordance with the FAA determined that “during take off a student pilot attempted to pull the craft up at too steep of an angle, causing the engine to stall in the air, in which the aircraft dove into, and crashed into the embankment/ditch."

