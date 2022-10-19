Squeegee Kid Warns Officials That Removal Of Workers Will Cause Crime Rates To Skyrocket

A squeegee kid has warned Baltimore officials that the removal of the workers from the city will result in more crime after officials call to stop the window washing practice, reports Fox Baltimore.

Squeegee workers in Baltimore have a long and complicated history with the public, with several instances of crime connected to the workers, many who wash windows for tips as a main source of income. After Ivan Bates, the presumptive City State's Attorney showed support of the removal of the workers, a squeegee kid assured the outlet that the loss of income for workers would result in more crime, continues Fox Baltimore.

"So, if y'all stop it, (expletive) is going to go back to robbing and killing and it's going to be a whole lot of crime. So, I'm letting y'all know that now," the anonymous squeegee kid told Fox Baltimore. Currently Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has been working on a squeegee collaborative to create a strategy for handling the issue of squeegee workers as tensions rise. To read the full report by Fox Baltimore, click here.

